Miley Cyrus Watches Liam Hemsworth Catch Waves During Malibu Surfing Session

Liam Hemsworth caught some waves at a beach in Malibu on Wednesday, heading out for a surfing session as fiancée Miley Cyrus looked on.

In photos seen here, the two were spotted packing up as they left the scenic spot, with Cyrus keeping things casual in a ponytail and a gray sweatshirt as she carried extra layers over her arm.

Her fiancé arrived at the car wearing a black wetsuit and carrying a white surfboard before shrugging off his suit and wrapping up with a pink and orange towel.

Hemsworth is an avid surfer and often shares photos of himself catching waves on social media.

Malibu is a significant location for the couple, as Cyrus wrote her recent single “Malibu” about her relationship with Hemsworth. The pair began dating after meeting on the set of their film The Last Song, confirming their relationship in March 2010. They announced their engagement in 2012 before breaking things off in 2013. They got back together in 2016 and have been going strong ever since.

The couple also recently spent time in Hemsworth’s native Australia to celebrate the actor’s 28th birthday, hitting the beach and spending time with Hemsworth’s family.

While Cyrus has been continuing to get to know her future in-laws, the Daily Mail previously reported that she told The Sun on Sunday newspaper in September that she isn’t planning on walking down the aisle anytime soon.

“I’m 24. I hope I get to live a little bit more. I have too much living to do [before I get married],” she said. “Three years ago, if you’d asked me if I’d be here, this happy with this man, I’d have been stunned. I’m just riding this out.”

Cyrus continued, “In some relationships, you lose yourself by being with someone else. Actually, it made me find myself more. I have no idea what the next three years will bring, but if it’s possible to get even happier, I’ll take it.”

