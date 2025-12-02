Miley Cyrus Gets Engaged to Rock Star, Report Claims

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are engaged after four years of dating, Page Six reports.

The couple first sparked engagement speculation after Cyrus flashed a stunning new diamond ring on her left ring finger while walking the red carpet with her musician beau at Monday’s world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Los Angeles.

Videos by PopCulture.com

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 01: Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “Avatar: Fire and Ash” at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The Grammy winner, 33, and her fellow musician, 27, posed together as Cyrus showed off her ring, which was confirmed by Page Six to be a custom-designed cushion-cut diamond set in a 14-karat yellow gold band by jewelry designer Jacquie Aiche.

Cyrus was first spotted wearing the ring last month, as reported by Deuxmoi, and sported the ring in her Instagram post celebrating her 33rd birthday last weekend. “33 is already burning bright thanks to the warmth of your sweet birthday wishes. All I want this year is more laughs with the people who give me the little smile lines that are starting to show up,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you all.”

The “Flowers” singer, who was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020, began dating the Liily drummer in 2021 after being set up on a blind date, and they soft-launched their relationship in November of that year on Instagram before attending a Versace fashion show as a couple in March 2023.

Cyrus and Morando have kept their relationship mostly private, but in November 2024, the Hannah Montana alum revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that the six-year age gap with her boyfriend was a noticable one.

“He grew up with a laptop [and] I had a desktop computer that I shared with my brothers and sisters,” she explained at the time, adding, “Honestly, he’s raised our dog off Reddit. I’m like, ‘Are you sure we’re supposed to be doing this?’ And he’s like, ‘On Reddit it says blah, blah, blah.’”

Despite their generational differences, Cyrus noted that Morando is “very similar” to her, in that neither of them “just don’t take life too seriously.” She gushed of working with her fellow musician, “I’ve always worked with the people that I love. And Maxx just inspires me so much.”