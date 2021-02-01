Mila Kunis Reveals 'Co-Dependent' Family Dynamic With Husband Ashton Kutcher and Their 2 Kids

✖

Mila Kunis is getting candid about her home life amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the mom of two admitted that she, her husband Ashton Kutcher, and their two children have a very “co-dependent” family dynamic, something that has only deepened as they spend even more time together due to the global crisis.

Discussing her family life, Kunis, who shares 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri with Kutcher, admitted she and her family were "already co-dependent" even before the pandemic struck and forced stay at home orders across the country. The actress said the pandemic "just feeds into our entire co-dependency." Kunis, who said that she and her husband have been "super co-dependent" since even before they tied the knot in 2015, joked that her family’s co-dependency is so great that her children all but hover over her.

"In his pandemic our kids are like, 'Where are you going?'" And I was like, 'The bathroom,'" she quipped. "We haven't left each other. We're in the house… They forgot that we have to go out of the house…"

The family of four recently got their first taste at some distance when Kunis and Kutcher got to work on a Cheetos Super Bowl commercial. To film the commercial, the couple had to leave home for two days, with Kunis revealing that they jumped at the chance for a little "freedom" and some time away from home.

"Also it was quarantine and we were stuck with our children for nine, 12, months at this moment, and I was like, 'Two days, baby! Two days off.' Literally we were like, 'Yeah, OK, let's do it.' And so we did it," she said. "[I have] never been so excited to wake up at five in the morning to be like, 'I'm going to work!' And I literally skipped out of the house. My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax.'"

Cheetos commercial aside, Kunis said she loves her "my children so very much! So, so much!" Life at home hasn't always been easy amid the pandemic, though. The couple previously revealed that home schooling their two children was a bit more difficult than they had anticipated, so much so that they enlisted the help of a few friends. Appearing on The Tonight Show in May, Kunis said she and her husband "enlisted our friends to do 20 minute Zoom sessions with our kids. It can be anything — from making flower arrangements to architecture." She joked that it gives herself and Kutcher "20 minutes of not parenting" while also allowing "our kids to have another type of interaction."