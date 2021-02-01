Super Bowl 2021: Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Reveal Hilarious Reason for Filming Cheetos Commercial Together

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher haven't appeared on the small screen together regularly since their time on That '70s Show, but the married actors couldn't turn down the opportunity to star in an upcoming Cheetos Super Bowl LV commercial. The ad will air during the Feb. 7 game (free to watch online this year) and has dropped two teasers over the past week teasing a cheesy game may be afoot.

Kunis explained to Entertainment Tonight ahead of the commercial's debut that the two jumped at the rare opportunity when offered. "It's so silly! Ashton and I, we never work together. I mean, I know we worked together before…And in the midst of quarantine, they sent us this ad to do and every time I've ever been offered a Super Bowl ad it's always a female having to be scantily clad," Kunis said. "And this one comes around, I started laughing so hard and Ashton was like, 'This is kind of funny.' And I was like, 'We should do it!'"

Being "stuck" inside for almost a year with 6-year-old daughter Wyatt and 4-year-old son Dimitri amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kunis joked she told her husband, "'Two days, baby! Two days off.'" She continued, "I hate saying it but we were like, 'Freedom!'…It was amazing!" The Breaking News in Yuba County star added quickly that she loves her children "so very much," but had never been so thrilled to wake up at 5 a.m. and head to work. "I literally skipped out of the house," she joked. "My kids were like, 'You're abandoning us!' And I was like, 'Relax.'"

Spending time away from their kids was an odd experience, Kunis explained, especially with their family being so "co-dependent." She explained, "Our whole family is already co-dependent, so this pandemic just feeds into our entire co-dependency. And my husband and I were super co-dependent for like eight years and in this pandemic, our kids are like, 'Where are you going?; And I was like, 'The bathroom.' We haven't left each other. We're in the house. Yeah, it was really weird for them. They forgot that we have to go out of the house…"

In the trailers for the Cheetos ad, Kutcher seems to be investigating the theft of his Cheetos Crunch Pop Mix, looking inside an envelope at crime scene photos featuring an empty bag. In another trailer, Kunis practices her alibi with "It Wasn't Me" artist Shaggy, trying to nail the perfect innocent tone.