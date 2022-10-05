Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce

Miguel and his wife Nazanin Mandi are officially calling it quits. After reuniting earlier this year following a brief separation, Mandi filed for divorce from the "Sure Thing" singer in the Superior Court of California in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, Oct. 3. The former couple, who were high school sweethearts, were married for three years.

Court documents obtained by PEOPLE and Entertainment Tonight revealed that Mandi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the dissolution of their union. Their date of separation was not provided and instead listed as "TBD," so it remains unclear just when Mandi and Miguel split. The filing also revealed that the pair had a prenuptial agreement, with Mandi requesting in her filing that assets and properties be divided as detailed in that agreement.

At this time, neither Mandi nor Miguel has publicly commented on the divorce filing, which came days after Mandi, 36, reflected on her "current journey of introspection" in an Instagram post. Alongside a series of selfies, she wrote, "On a current journey of introspection and discovering my purest me again ... when and who was I when I was my most free and confident self ...She's still in there. And rising to the occasion but this time with life experience, defined wants and an elevated mindset, one healing step at a time. If this is you, we got this." Then on Monday she wrote, "I don't want it all .. I just want what's meant for me," alongside a slideshow of images that included a quote reading, "In a world that profits from subservience, a woman embodied in her truth is a wild and powerful force." It is unclear if those posts were at all prompted by the break in her relationship with Miguel.

News of the former couple's split comes almost a year after Mandi and Miguel announced their separation. In a statement shared to PEOPLE in September 2021, a representative for the couple confirmed, "After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well." However, just months later, in February, they revealed they'd reconciled and were back together. They were last photographed at a public event together back in July when they walked the carpet at the world premiere of Nope in Hollywood.

Miguel and Mandi first met when they were both 18, though they dated for a decade before they got engaged in 2016. They tied the knot at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Simi Valley, California, in November 2018. They do not have any children together.