Tamera Mowry-Housley Speaks out After Sister Tia Files for Divorce From Husband

Tamera Mowry-Housley is standing behind sister Tia Mowry after the Family Reunion star filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict following almost 14 years of marriage. Tamera opened up about her twin sister's relationship while discussing her new book You Should Sit Down For This on TODAY.

"I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back," Tamera explained. "I love her dearly. She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that. As a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

Tia announced Tuesday that she and Hardrict, who share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo Tiahna, 4, planned to "maintain a friendship" as they co-parent their children moving forward after filing for divorce that day in a Los Angeles court. "I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote on Instagram. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways."

"These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness," she continued. "We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives."

The Sister, Sister star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split but did not list a date of separation on her divorce filing. Tia is asking the judge for joint physical and legal custody of their children as well as the termination of the court's ability to grant either party spousal support as per the terms of their prenuptial agreement.

Mowry and Hardrict met while making the 2005 movie Hollywood Horror. The two stayed friends for a year before they started dating and got engaged on Christmas Day in 2006 before marrying in April 2008. Prior to the filing, Tia hinted at a major change coming on her Instagram Story, posting a cryptic quote reading, "Letting go can be painful. But it won't hurt as much holding on to an illusion."