Michael B. Jordan Shares Rare Details of Relationship With Lori Harvey

Michael B. Jordan is becoming more comfortable speaking out about his romance with girlfriend Lori Harvey. The Creed actor, 34, shared with PEOPLE Wednesday some rare insight into their relationship, explaining he's finally sharing photos from their life together on social media due to just how blissful their relationship has been.

"I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on. I am extremely happy," he told the magazine. He reflected on his change in regards to relationships over the years, "I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work."

Jordan and Harvey first sparked romance rumors in November, when they were spotted boarding a plane together, and went public with their relationship in January. Lori's father, Steve Harvey, told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show last month that while he initially tried to play hardball with his daughter's new beau, he couldn't help but admit Jordan is "such a good guy."

"I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him that I can dig in," Steve shared at the time. "'Cause I got rid of all of [Lori's past boyfriends]. All of 'em. Some of them had snuck in the back door on me and lasted a lot longer than I wanted it to." Steve added of the Black Panther actor, "He is one of the nicest guys. I met his father. I've sat up with him. We've talked for hours. I just can't find nothing wrong with him."

The Family Feud host added that he's "hoping this lasts," not only because of how much he likes Jordan, but because of their physical differences. "I can't whoop him. Most guys I say I can jump on them and take them out, but he just looks like a real a— whooping in the making," he joked. "I'm just hoping they make it."

Following Jordan's over-the-top Valentine's Day gesture, in which he rented out an entire aquarium for the romantic day, Steve joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "Good luck, homie. Because you know, Valentine's come every year. I don't know if you know how this works or not, but I don't know how you're going to top that." He added, "I mean, it was really nice, what he did... That was a lot. That was a lot. I don't know where you're going from here... Michael B. Jordan, good luck, homie."