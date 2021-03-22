Steve Harvey Admits He Tried 'Not to Like' Daughter's Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan

✖

Steve Harvey has come to like his daughter's new boyfriend, actor Michael B. Jordan — despite his own best efforts. Lori Harvey and Jordan took their relationship public earlier this year, and since then game show host Steve Harvey has joked about playing the stern father-in-law for Jordan. In a new interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Harvey said that he is finding that role harder to play.

"You know what, I have tried not to like him. I have tried to find something wrong with him," Harvey said frankly on Monday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Because I got rid of all of them [Lori's previous boyfriends]. All of them. Some of them snook in through the back door and lasted a lot longer than I wanted. This guy is such a good guy. He is one of the nicest guys. I met his father, I sat up with him, we've talked for hours. I just can’t find nothing wrong with him."

Harvey confirmed that he has come to like Jordan after about a year now, but he still peppered his commentary with plenty of protective fatherly jokes. In conclusion, he seemed to turn all those quips on their head by acknowledging that he'd have a hard time forcing Jordan out of his life even if he really wanted to. He said: "I'm hoping this lasts because this is a really, really good guy... And I can't whoop him!"

It's not exactly clear when Jordan and Lori first began dating, but they took the relationship public in January of 2021. Jordan, 33 years old, has previously dated other public figures like YouTuber Catherine Paiz, model Cindy Bruna and singer Snoh Aalegra. Meanwhile, Lori, 24, has previously dated Sean "Diddy" Combs, Combs' son Justin, race car driver Lewis Hamilton and rapper Trey Songz.

In the last few months, Jordan and Lori have quickly become a fan-favorite celebrity couple, and Harvey's surly commentary has kept some fans laughing. The 64-year-old first addressed their relationship in late January on his talk show The Steve Harvey Morning Show.

"I like this one," he said at the time. "I still got my eye on him. I mean, I like him, but like I say to all of 'em, 'I might like you, I might approve of you, but I got a thumb-sized section of my heart filled with nothing but pure hatred for your ass. Just in case I need it."

"Like right now? Nice guy. But I got this little section, partner, where all I gotta do is click a switch and I can hate your ass," Harvey concluded. So far, it seems like he has not needed to flip that switch, and it may be getting rusty.