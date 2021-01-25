Michael B. Jordan Gets Flirty With Girlfriend Lori Harvey While Celebrating Her 24th Birthday

✖

Michael B. Jordan didn’t hold back his affection for girlfriend Lori Harvey on her 24th birthday. Harvey shared a photo of herself in a strapless top eating cake to commemorate the big day, leading to the actor jumping in on the comments section, writing, “Gimme!! "Sheeesh!! Happy Birthday, Turtle!!" Jordan also shared a photo of the two on her birthday to celebrate another year of life for her.

The two first confirmed their relationship at the beginning of the month after being spotted together near the end of 2020. A source then told PEOPLE that the two wanted to take things slow and get to know one another before taking the next step together. They have reportedly been friends for a while and had been dating for about four months before becoming official. In the case of Harvey, the source added that she had previously been very open with her relationships and often shared photos with her latest beau quickly after getting together, only to see things break off eventually.

“With Michael, she has tried a different approach,” the source explained. The newly-turned 24-year-old is the daughter of Steve Harvey and was previously engaged to a professional soccer player before calling things off. The Family Feud host adopted her in 2007 after marrying her mother, Marjorie Bridges.

On his iHeartRadio show, Harvey joked that he would be keeping his eye on the Black Panther star before admitting that he does really like Jordan. He shared that just because he likes him now doesn’t mean he always will if he crosses his daughter. “Cause you ain’t the sexiest man in the world to me,” Harvey joked. “Let’s be clear about that.” Harvey was alluding to the big honor Jordan received in 2020 as he was named the Sexiest Man Alive. He joins a group that includes Idris Elba, Brad Pitt, John Legend, and George Clooney. He told PEOPLE after it chose him that it was a “cool feeling” to receive that tag and that he’s glad to be a part of a “good club” of men before him.

Aside from his newly-sparked relationship and his Sexiest Man Alive label, Jordan is set to star in the 2021 film, Without Remorse, in which he also will serve as an executive producer. The action-thriller is based on a 1993 Tom Clancy novel and will also cast Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Luke Mitchell. After being pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Without Remorse is scheduled to release in February.