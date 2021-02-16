Michael B. Jordan Goes All out for Girlfriend Lori Harvey With Extravagant Valentine's Celebrations

✖

Michael B. Jordan celebrated Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways with his girlfriend Lori Harvey. Documented in a series of photos shared on Instagram, the actor rented out an entire aquarium for his lady and decorated it elaborately with roses and candles. Harvey shared her romantic experience with her followers on social media and did so in detail.

Following their lavish trip to see the aquatic life, Jordan set up a dinner for two inside the aquarium as well. Following their time there, their intimate night continued at home when they returned home. Harvey was then greeted with more roses and candles, plus a bubble bath, according to ET Canada. While he went all out to make her feel incredibly special for the holiday, she isn't the only one being spoiled. To celebrate his birthday earlier in the month, she gushed over her man in a series of photos as well.

"It's my baby's birthday," she captioned the never-before-seen images. "My favorite headache, my big baby, my best friend, my sweet, stubborn crazy a—Aquarius, and the sexiest man alive." In the photos, she shared memories of the two bundled in the cold with him kissing her neck, the pair smoking poolside and a video of him on a plane and on a boat.

While the two sparked romance rumors in November, they went public with their relationship in January. The Black Panther actor and the daughter of Steve Harvey were first spotted together over the holidays arriving at the Atlanta airport ahead of Thanksgiving, and on Dec. 30, the couple was seen deplaning in Salt Lake City. Shortly before, in November, Jordan told PEOPLE what he wanted in a romantic partner, saying, "A sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor's] life is not conducive to a relationship — it's really not." He continued with, "Somebody that's nurturing. I've got a list. That's probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it's a list."

Since then, it seems like they've been moving fast; however, a source told ET Canada that they had actually been dating for quite some time ahead of making it publicly official and that the two have been friends for years. "Lori is everything to Michael's family could have hoped for him to find. She's lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly," the source said.

"Her friends also think he's great for her. Everyone around them approves of their relationship," the insider continued. "Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They're both totally invested, committed and very happy."