Rockstar Sophie Lloyd Gets Engaged 10 Months After Those MGK Rumors

Rockstar Sophie Lloyd has announced that she is engaged. The accomplished guitarist revealed the news on Instagram, sharing some photos of her sporting a beautiful ring while spending time with her fiancé — longtime partner, drummer and sound engineer, Christopher Painter — on the beach in Jamaica. "Here's to forever with my bestfriend," she wrote in the post's caption. At this time, the happy couple has not shared a planned wedding date.

The engagement comes 10 months after Lloyd was rumored to have been having an affair with Machine Gun Kelly, whom she'd been touring with. Just ahead of Valentine's Day 2023, actress Megan Fox deleted all traces of MGK from her Instagram and made a cryptic post about "dishonesty," before completely deleting everything from her Instagram account entirely. Fox later reactivated her account to share the following message: "There has been no third party interference in this relationship of any kind. That includes, but not limited to, actual humans, DMs, AI bots or succubus demons. You need to let this story die and leave all of these innocent people alone now." That post has since been deleted as well.

Shortly after the rumors of infidelity began to swirl, one claim that arose was that MGK was having an affair with Llyod. However, Lloyd's representatives quickly squashed those allegations. "Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media," one of Lloyd's reps told Page Six. "Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It's disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else."

Fox seems to be in Lloyd's corner, as the actress shared a kind message on one of the guitarist's recent Instagram posts. "How me making a joke in order to absolve this girl of a hurtful accusation somehow turned into a confirmation of it – I will never understand," Fox wrote in the comments section on Lloyd's Instagram post. "Why are people so...so dumb. Sophie, you are insanely talented. Welcome to Hollywood. Your first unwarranted PR disaster. You have now been baptized by the flames of fame. It only gets worse from here, unfortunately. Just ignore it as much as you can. [Heart emoji] Middle finger up." Fox and MGK have since seemed to reconcile.