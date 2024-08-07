MGK Says He's Sober, Discusses Rehab Stint and How Megan Fox Supports Him

Machine Gun Kelly says that his girlfriend Megan Fox has been "extremely helpful" with the "psychological withdrawals" he's faced during his sobriety journey.

Machine Gun Kelly has been clean and sober for the past year. The rapper-turned-rocker recently opened up about his sobriety journey to Bunnie XO on the Dumb Blonde podcast, discussing his August 2023 rehab stint and revealing how his girlfriend Megan Fox has been supporting him.

"I didn't tell anybody outside of the [people] closest to me," MGK — whose real name is Colson Baker — explained. "That was my first time I ever went to rehab." He went on to share that, while in rehab, he learned "so many ways to operate [his] body and show where [his] anger is coming from and the methods to quell it."

MGK also shared that some of the therapists and rehab staff "gave up on [him]," but he "ended up falling into an awareness of what [his] condition is and has made peace with it." Aside from calling his condition "a constant tightrope walk," he did not further clarify what he's been living with, adding, "That one feels a little too brand new for me to confidently say."

Moving on to speak about his support system, MGK shared that Fox — his on-and-off partner of the past few years — has been "extremely helpful" through his sobriety journey, including with the "psychological withdrawals" he's faced. "I continue to embrace that this journey is gonna be hard for me," he said, "but I accept it and forgive myself."

"I'm also really hard on myself," MGK continued. "I'm just happy that I'm able to start to be comfortable enough to show people who I am because I kind of depended on my art to do that."

Finally, Bunnie XO took a moment to praise MGK for "hold[ing] to that" when her husband, Jelly Roll, wanted to have a "drinking contest." MGK quipped, "It just kills me because I just know I would have f—ing drank that man under the table."