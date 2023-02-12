MGK and Megan Fox Breakup Speculation Has Fans Shook

This weekend reports began to indicate that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up, and fans could hardly contain their feelings. Social media filled up with hot takes, speculation and memes. Scroll down for a look at some of the top posts.

Fox stirred this speculation up on Saturday night when she made an Instagram post implying that she had broken up with Kelly. It showed three photos of her posing in front of a mirror with a male friend, as well as a video of her burning a letter in an envelope. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me," which is all about cheating. At the same time, Fox deleted every photo of Kelly on her Instagram feed and unfollowed him. The only three users she was following on Sunday morning were Eminem, Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles.

Fox has not offered any more details so far but neither has she refuted the growing speculation about the end of her relationship. Kelly has not posted on social media at all in the last few days or commented publicly on this story. Fortunately, for those dying to talk about this topic there is a thriving conversation on social media. Here's a look at what people are saying.