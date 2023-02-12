MGK and Megan Fox Breakup Speculation Has Fans Shook
This weekend reports began to indicate that Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up, and fans could hardly contain their feelings. Social media filled up with hot takes, speculation and memes. Scroll down for a look at some of the top posts.
Fox stirred this speculation up on Saturday night when she made an Instagram post implying that she had broken up with Kelly. It showed three photos of her posing in front of a mirror with a male friend, as well as a video of her burning a letter in an envelope. She captioned it with lyrics from Beyonce's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me," which is all about cheating. At the same time, Fox deleted every photo of Kelly on her Instagram feed and unfollowed him. The only three users she was following on Sunday morning were Eminem, Timothee Chalamet and Harry Styles.
Fox has not offered any more details so far but neither has she refuted the growing speculation about the end of her relationship. Kelly has not posted on social media at all in the last few days or commented publicly on this story. Fortunately, for those dying to talk about this topic there is a thriving conversation on social media. Here's a look at what people are saying.
Heartbroken
I thought MGK and Megan Fox were for life 🤧 love isn’t real pic.twitter.com/nIDSitzcNJ— H.B (@hummyvibes) February 12, 2023
Some fans were genuinely heartbroken, having enjoyed Fox and Kelly's odd rapport and heartfelt posts about each other. However, more fans seemed to feel sorry for Fox but not for Kelly.prevnext
Audacity
imagine cheating on megan fox pic.twitter.com/dmX8vINgHm— mari ᱬ (@olsenspears) February 12, 2023
He fumbled the only good thing in his life.— Marcel Moeller (@mmarcelandreas) February 12, 2023
Since Fox's post implied that Kelly had cheated on her, many fans assumed that was the case and marveled at him for doing so.prevnext
Stunt
The lead-up to the Super Bowl is like a monthlong April Fools Day now, you can't trust anything— Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) February 12, 2023
Considering the timing, many fans thought that Fox and Kelly might actually be setting up an elaborate prank or stunt for a Super Bowl ad tie-in. Many also noted that Fox had appeared in the music video for "Love the Way You Lie" by Eminem featuring Rihanna, and that Rihanna was the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show.prevnext
Seeking Girlfriend
Can Megan fox start dating women now pic.twitter.com/uvE4ZfgwW4— Freya (@idatelizzie) February 12, 2023
Fox has made many allusions to her own sexuality, implying that she would be open to dating a woman. Some fans hoped this would happen for her if she has indeed broken up with MGK.prevnext
Relatable
Megan fox being publicly corny about her break up is really comforting i feel like I just got tucked into bed— helena (@freshhel) February 12, 2023
Fans praised Fox for her dramatic breakup announcement, noting that this has been a through-line for the whole relationship. Some joked that this made Fox more relatable than other celebrities.prevnext
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson and his PR team after hearing Megan Fox is single pic.twitter.com/DtycihYQXo— Virility (@financemose) February 12, 2023
Pete Davidson sliding into Megan Fox DMs after her and MGK broke up pic.twitter.com/Bpy1PTXgvZ— kira* (@kiracantmizz) February 12, 2023
Many, many fans joked that Fox would now date comedian Pete Davidson, who has become infamous as the go-to rebound guy for Hollywood women. Some of these posts noted that Kelly and Davidson are close friends in real life.prevnext
Vindictive
Megan Fox when asked why she followed Eminem after MGK break up: pic.twitter.com/EnHIZofVma— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) February 12, 2023
Megan fox broke up with mgk and then immediately followed eminem, we need another diss song for this revolutionary moment— Sehar Mukhtar (@seharmukhtar_) February 12, 2023
Finally, many fans joked that Fox was being intentionally vindictive by following Eminem after this alleged breakup, knowing that it would likely infuriate Kelly. Kelly and Eminem have a long-standing feud, and fans predicted it would fire back up after this.prev