Megan Fox Makes NSFW Joke About Her and Machine Gun Kelly’s Airbnb Stay

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly might be paying up for an extra cleaning fee after this NSFW Airbnb confession! The Transformers actress, 35, hinted at what exactly she and the “Bloody Valentine” artist, 31, got up to during their recent getaway with a saucy shot posted to Instagram, and Kelly’s response is enough to make one blush.

The loved-up couple got racy on social media Monday when Fox posted photos of herself wearing a mini skirt and bra while posted up in front of a table. “When I tell you that the table at this air bnb saw some things,” Fox captioned the photos alongside a sweating emoji. Kelly chimed in, “i’m really glad that’s not our table anymore.”

The couple hasn’t shied away from the PDA since meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. In May, an insider told Entertainment Tonight that the rapper “would marry Megan in a heartbeat,” but it’s the actress who is keeping one foot on the brake. While the Jennifer’s Body star is “definitely in love” with her boyfriend, she is reportedly “having a great time with where things are at now,” and keeping in mind her three sons – Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4 – whom she shares with ex-husband Brian Austin Green. “She really takes her kids into consideration and knows that taking that next step would be a big adjustment, but it’s not off the table,” the source continued of a possible engagement between the lovebirds.

In July, Fox opened up about the sexism she’s faced since dating Kelly, who is four years younger than her, telling InStyle it was “ridiculous that women are treated that way.” She continued, “You want to talk about patriarchy? The fact that he’s four years younger than me, and people want to act like I’m dating a younger man. He’s 31, and I’m 35.” The actress joked of her beau’s youthful spirit, “Granted, he’s lived like he’s 19 his whole life, but he isn’t 19.”

The mother-of-three continued that “no one would blink twice” if an actor like George Clooney was dating someone with the same age gap. “Four years? Go f- yourself,” she exclaimed. “We would have been in high school together. That’s so ridiculous that women are treated that way.”