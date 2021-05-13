Machine Gun Kelly Reportedly Ready to Take the Next Step With Megan Fox

✖

Machine Gun Kelly is looking to the future with girlfriend Megan Fox. The couple is "doing great," an insider tells Entertainment Tonight, and the 31-year-old singer "would marry Megan in a heartbeat," but it's Fox, 34, who is putting the brakes on things. While the Transformers actress, 34, is "definitely in love" with her boyfriend, but 'having a great time with where things are at now."

Kelly and Fox first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020, and Fox's estranged husband, Brian Austin Green, confirmed in May that they had been separated since December. In November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor, with whom she shares sons Noah, 8, Bodhi, 7, and Journey, 4. It's these family ties that keep Fox moving forward slowly with Kelly, the insider shared. "She really takes her kids into consideration and knows that taking that next step would be a big adjustment, but it's not off the table," they said.

Green "approves" of Fox's relationship, they continued, while the Jennifer's Body actress is "fine enough" with his girlfriend, Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess, to whom he was first linked in December. "There is definitely still some tension between Brian and Megan as they had a difficult separation, but they manage to make it work for the sake of the kids," the source continued. Green and Burgess have been "getting a bit more serious," they added, with the pro dancer spending "a lot of time at his house" in Malibu.

"Brian loves Sharna's energy and the fact that she's so optimistic and a great role model," the source explained of their draw towards one another. "Sharna is great with kids in general and always has been. The kids really enjoy her company and it makes things work really well, especially in regards to Megan's feelings about the kids spending time with Sharna."

Burgess clearly feels comfortable with the way the two exes have continued co-parenting. "I think they're doing a great job with managing their situation, so I'm grateful that I've been able to fit into it — into their world," she said on Australia's The Morning Show back in February. "He's a wonderful dad, and he and his wife — uh, ex-wife — have raised three beautiful children. And they are so wonderful and sweet and kind and considerate, and they've done such an amazing job."