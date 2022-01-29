13 Celebrity Couples Who Found Love on Set

For many celebrities, the chemistry that they showcase onscreen is representative of their real-life love connections. There are numerous celebrities who have found love on set. In fact, some of the strongest celebrity couples, from Ryan Reynolds and Reynolds to Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, have met while working on a television or film set.

One of the most recent couples to join this club is Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly. The two met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, which was filmed in Puerto Rico, in March 2020. Fox and Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, made their relationship official a few months later in July 2020, per PEOPLE. They became engaged in January 2022, with the couple announcing the news on social media.

What other celebrity couples fell in love on set? Check out the following list to find out.

Tom Holland and Zendaya – ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’

It was widely speculated that Tom Holland and Zendaya found love on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which was released in 2017. However, they were only confirmed to be an item in 2021. The couple went public with their relationship in late 2021 after paparazzi photos of the pair emerged earlier in the year.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – ‘Gigli’

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met on the set of the 2003 film Gigli. They also starred in the 2004 film Jersey Girl together. While Affleck and Lopez split in January 2004, they recently rekindled their relationship earlier this spring.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington – ‘Game of Thrones’

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie formed a connection just like their respective Game of Thrones characters, Jon Snow and Ygritte, after meeting on the set of the HBO series. They later wed and welcomed their first child together in 2021.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds – ‘Green Lantern’

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds originally met on the set of 2011’s Green Lantern. They have since gotten married and have welcomed three daughters together — James, Inez, and Betty.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sara Michelle Gellar – ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. have been going strong since they met on the set of the 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer. Prinze and Gellar wed in 2002 and have welcomed two kids, daughter Charlotte and son Rocky.

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn – ‘Swing Shift’

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn have been one of Hollywood’s strongest couples for decades now. While the two have never wed, they originally met on the set of 1984’s Swing Shift. They share one adult son, Wyatt Russell.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes – ‘The Place Beyond the Pines’

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes typically stay mum when it comes to their relationship. But, the pair did meet on the set of The Place Beyond the Pines, which came out in 2012. They have since welcomed two daughters together.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester – ‘The Oranges’

To this day, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s coupling makes The OC and Gossip Girl fans go wild. But, the two stars didn’t meet on the sets of either of their respective teen dramas. Brody and Meester met on The Oranges, which was released in 2011. They got married in 2014 and share two children.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani – ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met during the “Hollaback Girl” singer’s first appearance as a judge on The Voice in 2014 during Season 7. They wed in July 2021.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos – ‘All My Children’

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ bond has stood the test of time. The couple, who share three children, met in 1995 on All My Children.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith – ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’

Will Smith and Jada Pickett Smith met when Jada auditioned to be on a sitcom that you likely know and love — The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. She didn’t get the part of Will’s girlfriend on the show, but they’ve clearly made things work off-camera.

Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli – ‘Orange Is the New Black’

Samira Wiley met her wife, Lauren Morelli, on Orange Is the New Black. Wiley starred on the program from 2013 to 2019 while Morelli was one of the show’s writers.