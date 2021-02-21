Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Flirty Love Note for Travis Barker

✖

Travis Barker shared a love note from girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian on his Instagram Story on Saturday, raising many fans' eyebrows. The handwritten note read: "To lots of fun and adventures. May we destroy each other completely. Love, Kourtney." Fans were divided over how to interpret this missive.

Barker and Kardashian took their relationship public last month, though rumors of a romance between them go back to at least 2018. Now that things are out in the open, they have been sharing some of their flirty moments with fans online, but this note struck many fans as odd. It echoed a tweet Barker had posted a few days beforehand, which just had the line: "May we destroy each other completely." Some fans interpreted it as a fatalistic expression of love, while others took it for a hyperbolic sexual innuendo.

"As long as you're both happy and all the kids are safe, then I hope you destroy each other (or whatever else you both want lol) for as long as you choose to be together," one fan wrote. Another added: "Are you having a hard time, bro?" while a third wrote: "The bad parts of each other? Yes. Otherwise, don't aim for toxicity. I hope u both get what u each need from the other."

A source close to the couple told Us Weekly that they are pleased to have taken their relationship public, but they are still not in a rush to move too fast. They said: "Kourtney and Travis have been spending a lot of time together, but they're taking their time and trying not to move too fast. No one is surprised by their relationship."

While Kardashian and Barker are both international celebrities with globetrotting jobs, the source said it was their domestic proximity that really brought them together. They said the couple has "so much in common," and as neighbors in Calabasas, California, they bonded mostly over their home lives.

"They have big modern families [and they] both are dedicated to their kids. They come from these modern families with modern relationships," the insider said. "Both of their families are supportive. It's still very new, but they are both very excited by how easy it all has been."

As reality TV fans know well, Kardashian has three children, all from her previous relationship with Scott Disick. Barker has two children — 16-year-old Landon and 15-year-old Alabama, both with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Moakler told Page Six that she is on good terms with Barker, and she is "happy for both of them, honestly."