Machine Gun Kelly Rocks New Hair Color on Date Night With Megan Fox

Ever since they went public with their relationship in May 2020, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been very effusive over their deep love for one another. As the country starts to open up a little more during the vaccine rollout, the glam couple has been seen out and about in Los Angeles. On a Thursday night, the musician rocked a bright blue new hairstyle while the couple enjoyed dinner at Nobu in Malibu, CA. Kelly premiered the look in his new music video for "Daywalker!," his song featuring Corpse.

According to reports, MGK is "obsessed" with Fox. "MGK and Megan aren't seriously talking about getting engaged, married, or having kids right now, and they're not there yet," a source told Us Weekly. "It's too soon for everyone, both of their kids and Brian [Austin Green] included. They are definitely super into each other. Kelly is obsessed with Megan." The source also claimed that Fox enjoyed keeping the singer on his toes being "hot and heavy with him one day and cold the next."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

"They've had a 'thing' since they met and this natural-born connection, which is why they're so attracted to one another," the source continued. "She loves his swagger and personality and he loves how much she understands him and of course, he finds her to be drop-dead gorgeous." Fox shares three boys -- Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4 -- with her ex, Brian Austin Green, and Kelly has a 12-year-old daughter, Cassie. Due to the fact that children are involved, the couple is working to ensure that their families are integrated at a rate that works for everyone. "MGK has met Megan's kids, but Brian is pretty protective of them," the source said. "Megan and Brian's relationship is so up and down. They have been co-parenting in a healthy way as best as they can."

Kelly and Fox's connection was instantaneous. She told Lala Kent and Randall Emmett's podcast, Give Them Lala ... With Randall, in July that she was hooked right away. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame," she said at the time. "Instead of a soul mate, a twin flame is actually where a soul has ascended into a high enough level that it can be split into two different bodies at the same time. So we're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. And I said that to him almost immediately, because I felt it right away."