Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Likes Shady Comment About Him 'Downgrading' to Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker's ex is dropping a shady signal to her feeling about the Blink-182 drummer's relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. Just two days after celebrating their first Valentine's Day together, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confirmed that she and Barker had begun dating after years of friendship, sharing a photo of their hands intertwined on Instagram, which Barker reposted and added a heart emoji.

Barker's ex-wife, model Shanna Moakler, doesn't seem to be totally on board, however, liking a comment referencing Barker's new relationship on Instagram. "Shhhhiiiii that broad don't got nothin' on you. Travis downgraded big time," Moakler's follower commented, to which she added a "like," as noted by E! News. Moakler and Barker married in 2004 but separated just two years later, officially divorcing in 2008. The musician shares stepdaughter Atiana, 21, daughter Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, with the model.

Kardashian and Barker have long been friends and neighbors in their Calabasas, California community, with the Blink-182 member even appearing on KUWTK in brief cameos. An insider told PEOPLE that while the Poosh founder is "very happy" with her new man, she "didn't expect" their relationship would ever turn romantic. "She feels very fortunate. She loves spending time with Travis," they added.

Barker's feelings seem to go further back. "Travis has liked her for a while," the source shared. "He's liked her for a long time and she just got more open to the idea. He's a good guy and a really great dad. Her family and friends all really like him. Their kids all get along too, which is sweet."

Kardashian co-parents sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 8, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, from whom she split in 2015 after nine years together. While fans have been lobbying for the former couple to get back together as they embrace their new co-parenting routine, a source told E! News that Disick is "very happy" that his ex is now dating Barker.

"Scott has been around Travis on several occasions and thinks he's a great guy," the source said. "He's really happy for Kourtney and is not surprised they are dating. Kourtney has spent a lot of time with Travis and it's not shocking to him that they developed a romantic relationship. ...He couldn't be happier that she's moved on. As long as the kids are in a healthy situation and Kourtney's in a good place, then Scott is happy for them."