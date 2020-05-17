Brian Austin Green Grabs Coffee at Same Spot Wife Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Were Seen

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Brian Austin Green was spotted grabbing coffee Saturday morning at the same place where wife Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly met the day before. Fox and Green have been dogged by break up rumors for months, and the speculation heated up this weekend when the Transformers actress was seen with Kelly Friday. The couple have been seen without their wedding rings as well, and are rumored to be quarantining apart during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, which happened to be Fox's 34th birthday, JustJared published several photos of Green, 46, with a coffee cup in hand and wore a face mask, following health guidelines. He wore jeans and a T-shirt with Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon album cover. Green was also not wearing his wedding ring. Green also shared a picture of butterflies on Instagram Saturday, possibly in response to the photos of Fox and Green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared) on May 16, 2020 at 8:56pm PDT

"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," the actor wrote in the cryptic caption paired with the photo. "They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it." Fox, who does have a verified Instagram page, has not posted anything on it since March 9, when she marked International Women's Day with a photo of herself with co-stars during production of a movie.

Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, 30, were seen grabbing coffee together on Friday in photos The Daily Mail published Saturday. Fox sat in the passenger seat of an Aston Martin driven by the rapper, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker. Fox and Kelly were scheduled to work together on Midnight in the Switchgrass, a serial killer drama directed by Randall Emmett and co-starring Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine Stallone. The movie was supposed to be filmed in Puerto Rico in March, Deadline reported at the time.

Green and Fox married in 2010 and first split in 2015, when Fox filed for divorce. Although they reunited in early 2016, it was not until April 2019 that Fox filed to have the divorce dismissed. There have been rumors they are not living together during the coronavirus lockdown in Los Angeles, and both actors have been seen without their wedding rings multiple times, notes Us Weekly. On April 15, The Daily Mail published photos that appeared to show Fox and Green in the middle of a custody exchange. The couple have three sons together, Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.