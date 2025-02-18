Meagan Good’s Ex DeVon Franklin Reveals Engagement

Just weeks after Meagan Good confirmed she’s engaged to Creed 3 star Jonathan Majors, her ex-husband, Pastor DeVon Franklin, has announced he’s now engaged. In an exclusive with PEOPLE, the one-season relationship expert for Married At First Sight calls his Hawaiian proposal to fitness trainer Maria Castillo his destiny.

“Finding Maria has been one of God’s greatest blessings in my life, so I wanted the proposal to be as special as our love,” Franklin said to PEOPLE. “We went to Maui for vacation, I told her we were gonna do a photo shoot and during the photo shoot I surprised her with the proposal! It was truly a magical moment and I can’t wait to spend a magical life with Maria!”

Franklin, 46, and Castillo, 29, dated for about a year before he popped the question. They met through Castillo’s then-business partner, who is also a friend of Franklin’s. Castillo couldn’t be happier.

“I’m still in awe of how it all happened! It was such a beautiful surprise, and I can’t even put into words how happy I am!” Castillo exclaimed. “To know I’ll be spending the rest of my life with this incredible man is a dream come true. Here’s to forever with the love of my life!”

After nine years of marriage, Franklin and Good announced they were splitting in Dec. 2021. According to hints from Good, he pulled the plug on their union, leaving her devastated. The reason for the split is unknown, but they’ve spoken lovingly about one another since their breakup.

Good’s relationship with Majors has been controversial. They went public with their romance at the height of his domestic abuse scandal, with her supporting him in court. She admits her inner circle warned her not to enter the relationship, and says Majors tried to end things to protect her as well, but she wasn’t scared away.