Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin’s Divorce Is Advancing Quickly

In December, news broke that Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin were separating. Based on a new report from The Blast, it seems as though their divorce is proceeding sooner than originally thought. The publication reported that the estranged pair are in the midst of negotiating their divorce settlement. Additionally, they reported that Good and Franklin had been separated for months before announcing their split.

The Blast reportedly obtained documents pertaining to Good and Franklin’s divorce. Those documents indicate that the pair have been separated for over four months. Franklin has already filed his preliminary declaration of disclosure, this means that he has turned over any relevant financial information to his estranged wife. Apparently, this is typically a process that is done towards the end of a divorce case, which aligns with the fact that they have been separated for months at this point.

A description for Franklin’s document reads, “The preliminary declaration of disclosure shall include all tax returns filed by the declarant within the two years prior to the date that the party served the declaration. … The preliminary declaration may also set forth the declarant’s characterization of each asset or liability.” He reportedly listed their date of separation as Aug. 21, 2021. Although, he did not officially file for divorce until late December, around the same time that news broke about their split.

Good and Franklin wed in June 2012, a little over a month after they announced their engagement. The pair met while working on Jumping the Broom. After almost ten years of marriage, they are going their separate ways. The actor and the motivational speaker released a joint statement to PEOPLE regarding their split. They both posted the same statement on their respective social media pages alongside a photo of them posing together with their backs to the camera.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” their statement read. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love. We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”