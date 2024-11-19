Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors Are Engaged

Jonathan Majors has found his Coretta Scott King in Harlem star Meagan Good. The former Marvel star and Good are engaged after just a year and a half of dating. Good debuted the large engagement ring as the couple walked the red carpet at the EBONY Power 100 event. She shined in a gold shiny dress, while Majors wore a dark green suit. They even shared a big kiss on the carpet. The engagement comes days after Good’s rep shut down breakup rumors for the two.

Their relationship has been controversial from the start. Majors was accused and found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabari, during their breakup in 2022. He denied such, but the fallout was big as he was dropped from his agencies, management, and big budget films. He was ordered to complete one year of a counseling program but avoided jail time in the case because of his lack of a previous criminal record. Several former associates came forward with allegations witnessing his alleged aggressive and violent temperament.

Good, who was recently divorced from DeVon Franklin, shocked fans by showing up to Majors’ court appearances and standing by his side. Paparazzi caught photos of the two on dates prior to them stepping out as a couple.

In a recording presented during his trial, Majors is heard telling his ex-girlfriend Jabbari that she should emulate figures like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama when dating a Black man of power like him. He told ABC that Good exhibits those qualities. Good admitted in her own interviews that her family and friends advised her against dating Majors due to his legal woes, but she went with her heart.