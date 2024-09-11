Meagan Good Reportedly Financially Supporting Jonathan Majors After His Assault Conviction

Things have reportedly gotten so bad for Jonathan Majors that his girlfriend, fellow actress Meagan Good, is footing the bill as he awaits his next gig. Majors has been out of work since news broke of his domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors, who has led a Marvel film and starred alongside Michael B. Jordan in Creed III, was been sentenced to 52 weeks of a domestic violence intervention program and probation. His opportunities have since dried up, along with him being dropped from his management team. Luckily, he has Good's support, which sources say has become all encompassing.

Life & Style Magazine reports the sources have told the publication: "Meagan pays for everything. They really wanted this dog, and she got stuck paying the $75,000 training bill. Like, that's crazy!" Good is also reportedly paying child support for Major's daughter.

Good has been honest about her inner circle wanting her to proceed in this relationship with caution, especially after her heartbreaking split from DeVon Franklin, who she was married to for nearly a decade before he sought to end the marriage. Now, they reportedly feel she's making a huge mistake.

"No one knows what Meagan sees in this guy," one source told the outlet. "If things keep up this way, she may not be able to pay her mortgage."

While promoting her latest Prime Video film Divorce In the Black, Good told PEOPLE that Majors encouraged her to end their relationship amid his legal issues. "Someone saw us somewhere going to a movie and then kind of reported it, and it was like, 'Should we shut it down or not?' And I was like, 'No, because people have a perception of you that's not true. A perception of who you date that's not true,'" she added. "So if this is what it is then at some point they're going to find out."

Majors has publicly praised Good for supporting him. It's unclear when they began dating, but some speculate they were dating while he was still in a relationship with Jabbari.