Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chilli Share a New Year's Kiss in New Photo

Matthew Lawrence and Chilli are ringing in 2024 together. One year after the couple took their relationship Instagram official, the Boy Meets World alum and TLC singer took to Instagram on New Year's Eve to share a romantic selfie of a sweet kiss. "HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!!!!!" the duo wrote in the caption of their joint post, adding prayer hand and heart hand emojis.

The actor and artist, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, reportedly began seeing one another romantically in November 2022, shortly after Lawrence finalized his divorce from Dancing With the Stars alum Cheryl Burke, whom he married in 2019. While Lawrence and Chilli denied being anything more than friends after being spotted together on vacation in Hawaii, they confirmed on New Year's Eve 2022 that they were officially dating, posting an Instagram video of them dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching PJs and captioning it "#NewYearsShenanigans #OnesieGang #WeCute."

In April, Chilli gushed over her relationship with Lawrence in an interview with Page Six, calling it absolutely "amazing." She swooned, "It's real and there is nothing fake about it. I'm here with him because I wanna be and he wants to be. We're just so happy, we really are. I honestly didn't think that I would experience what I'm experiencing now, and I was OK with that. He has changed everything [about] the way I look at relationships. It's so different."

Lawrence has seemed similarly besotted in his numerous public conversations about his relationship with Chilli, telling E! News co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester in July that both marriage and kids were possibilities down the line. "With marriage comes kids and that's kind of the order that we've discussed anything like that," Lawrence explained at the time. "So if that was the future, that's the future. That would be an amazing future, if that was the case." He continued, "Hey, look, she's an amazing person. I'd be very lucky."

Even Chilli's 25-year-old son, Tron Austin, approves of the relationship. In April, Austin told PEOPLE of his mother, "Oh man, I just like seeing her happy, you know? As someone who is now five years into my relationship, I love seeing humans connect and witnessing that genuineness. I feel that from him."