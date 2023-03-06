Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Chili Take Big Step in Relationship

Matthew Lawrence and TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are ready to take a big step in their relationship. In a recent discussion with Entertainment Tonight, the Boy Meets World star revealed that he and Chilli are "trying" to have kids and even have a "game plan" to begin their family.

Opening up about their relationship, Lawrence discussed possibly expanding their family when ET's Deidre Behar asked if children may be in their future. According to Lawrence, "that's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do." Reflecting on how his "life is in complete bloom right now," the actor, 43, continued, "I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

The decision to take the major step in their relationship comes after Lawrence and Chilli were first spotted together in Hawaii back in August. While the TLC member's rep told E! News at the time that they were simply friends meeting up while on tour, things seemed to have turned romantic after Lawrence recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife Cheryl Burke, who filed to end their marriage of almost three years in February 2022, listing Jan. 7, 2022, as the official date of separation. According to Lawrence his relationship with Chilli sparked meeting her in passing at an event.

"We were at this thing. We were working. We just said hello in passing and probably nothing would've come of that, but there was this big snowstorm. I had to be back for work, so I was getting them [the airline] to change my flights all around. The only flight I could get was a connecting flight through Atlanta. She lives in Atlanta. So, she was flying on that flight," he told ET. "So, really it was the flight, talking and then afterwards saying, 'Hey, let's keep in contact.' That's really what made it, and it almost did not happen. I mean, literally, an hour before the flight took off they were like, 'OK, we got you on this flight. You gotta go.' So it was just like that kind of thing."

Lawrence, who told the outlet their friendship quickly blossomed and they decided to take the next step, said they have met each other's families, with the actor confirming that he has met Chilli's 25-year-old son Tron, whom she shares with her ex, Dallas Austin. The actor called Tron "so cool," adding that, "he's getting in shape. He's making me feel like I gotta start doing pushups and stuff."