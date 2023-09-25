Cheryl Burke Enjoys TLC Concert, Despite Ex Matthew Lawrence's Romance With Member Chilli

Cheryl Burke's ex-husband Matthew Lawrence may be dating TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, but the Dancing With the Stars alum has no problem rocking out to the group's hits. TLC took to the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Friday, performing hits like "Waterfalls" and "No Scrubs," and Burke was in the audience jamming out, as seen in videos shared to social media by Jana Kramer.

Burke and Kramer both could be seen in one video singing along to the opening lines of "No Scrubs," which go, "A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly / And is also known as a busta / Always talkin' 'bout what he wants / And just sits on his broke ass." Burke wrote alongside an emoji covering its mouth, "Wait I like this song no scrubs plz."

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022, with the two finalizing their divorce the same year. Chilli and Lawrence then confirmed their romance on social media in January, with the musician's rep confirming at the time that the two had been dating for a few months. Burke has been supportive of her ex-husband's new relationship from the start, saying during an episode of The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever With Chris Harrison back in March that she wished them well if they were discussing having kids.

"He comes from a huge family and there were definitely conversations but I always had said, 'As long as I had to shove my body in a dance costume, me thinking about being pregnant probably isn't something I can talk about at the moment,'" she said at the time. "But yes, there were discussions about freezing my eggs." Burke added, "I really, truly hope he can actually have a kid with Chili. I think that's amazing. I think he's wanted that." She joked, "I'm not going to a concert. But I will still sing along to the song 'No Scrubs.'"

In June, the dancer told E! News that she's been dating herself following the end of her marriage. "I know that sounds so, like, cliché, 'OK whatever.' No, but really, I'm not looking, I'm not interested at the moment," she explained, saying that she hasn't been "a great picker" of romantic partners in the past. "But until I change that pattern – I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me."