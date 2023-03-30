TLC's Chilli Clears up Baby Speculation Amidst Matthew Lawrence Romance

Chilli is setting the record straight on her relationship after boyfriend Matthew Lawrence expressed a desire to have kids with the TLC singer. Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas explained that she and the Boy Meets World star are "not currently" trying to have kids to E! News while attending the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27.

"First of all, we're not currently trying to have a child," Chilli explained. "We're not married yet so we're just very happy and growing in our relationship." Despite the romance being new, Chilli gushed that her relationship is one of a kind. "I've dated, but this cancelled out everything," she shared, turning to her longtime friend Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins. "She knows." T-Boz agreed with her bandmate that Lawrence is the perfect guy for her, even sharing her hopes that her close friend would marry the Brotherly Love alum someday. "Matthew's a special one," she explained. "I know my sister so he's special. Trust! Matthew, you better know."

Chilli and Lawrence went public with their relationship on New Year's Eve, posting an Instagram in which they filmed themselves dancing to A-ha's "Take On Me" in matching pajamas. Earlier this month, Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight that his bond with Chilli's 25-year-old son Tron, who she shares with ex Dallas Austin, had him feeling optimistic about having his own child with the musician. "I hope," he said at the time. "That's the game plan. That's what we're trying to do."

After his remarks made headlines, Lawrence clarified his comments to E! News, saying he was simply thinking out loud about the possibility. "So that's what I meant by that," Lawrence explained. "I didn't mean to put any pressure on somebody I was dating or anything." The actor emphasized that he still thinks Chilli would be an "incredible" person to start a family with if that ever did happen. "She's an amazing person," he gushed. "She's already a mother, she has an incredible son. I respect so much as to how she's raised him. She'd be an incredible mother again and I'd be incredibly lucky but that's way in the future."