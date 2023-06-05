Cheryl Burke Gives Update on Her Dating Life Following Matthew Lawrence Divorce

Cheryl Burke is dancing solo for now. The former Dancing With the Stars pro opened up about her dating life following her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in a new interview with E! News, saying she's "literally dating [herself]" in the aftermath of the end of her marriage.

"I know that sounds so, like, cliché, 'OK whatever.' No, but really, I'm not looking, I'm not interested at the moment," she continued, admitting that she hasn't been "a great picker" of partners in the past: "But until I change that pattern – I have to really authentically change the pattern or else I'll continue to pick maybe not the good ones for me." Burke isn't lacking in love, however, especially when it comes to her dog Ysabella. "I'm dating my dog for god's sake," she teased. "They have no opinion, they're great, they're cute and they smell maybe a little bit but that's fine."

Burke filed for divorce from the Boy Meets World alum in February 2022 after almost three years of marriage, and the two finalized the split later that year. Lawrence has since moved on with Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas of TLC, debuting their relationship at the beginning of the year. Burke has since been open about the reason for the end of their marriage, revealing that the two simply grew apart throughout their years together.

In November, Burke announced she would be stepping back from Dancing With the Stars after 26 seasons as a pro. "I am sitting here full of so many conflicting emotions about the words I am about to write...Tomorrow night will officially be my final dance as a pro dancer on @dancingwiththestars," Burke wrote on social media at the time, calling it "one of the absolute hardest decisions" of her life.

"This show has been my 2nd family since I was 21 years old," she continued. "The cast, crew & fans have seen me through my highest highs & some of my lowest lows, & I honestly don't know who I would be today without them." Burke concluded her lengthy goodbye by saying there "aren't enough words" to express her love and gratitude for her DWTS family. "Thank you for being my rock & foundation for close to two decades during the difficult moments & most of all, thank you for giving ballroom dancing the credit & attention it deserves," she wrote. "You have not only brought joy to millions upon millions of viewers every season, you have brought light & so much love into my heart & soul when I've needed it most."