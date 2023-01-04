Cheryl Burke Shades Ex Matthew Lawrence for Moving on With R&B Legend

Cheryl Burke seemingly is calling ex-husband Matthew Lawrence for moving on "fast" with TLC's Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas after the new couple confirmed their relationship less than four months after the Boy Meets World star and Dancing With the Stars alum finalized their divorce.

"That was fast..." the pro dancer wrote on a black screen on her Instagram Story Tuesday. The telling social media post came shortly after Chilli's rep, Christal Jordan, confirmed that her client and Lawrence were officially dating, telling TMZ that the pair's friendship turned romantic just before Thanksgiving and that Chilli had already introduced the former child star to her family.

The "No Scrubs" singer and Brotherly Love actor had taken their relationship to Instagram just three days prior, dancing to "Take on Me" by A-ha in matching holiday pajamas for their couple debut. "I've been with Chilli since 2005 and I've never seen her this in love," Jordan said in a statement of the new relationship. "She is glowing. They are really cute together."

Burke has been posting some shady TikToks since then, sharing a video Monday in which she wrote on a video of herself, "To anyone who has been dumped for someone else...this one is for you." Tuesday, Burke assured her followers she was still feeling "good" heading into 2023, however, dancing to Bebe Rexha and David Guetta's "I'm Good (Blue)."

"I'm good, yeah, I'm feeling alright / Baby I'm gonna have the best f-kin' night of my life," the song played as Burke mugged for the camera. "Mood going into 2023," the Burke in the Game podcast host captioned the short video alongside the hashtag "#causeimgood."

Burke filed for divorce from Lawrence in February 2022 after nearly three years of marriage. While the dancer has never outwardly accused her ex of infidelity, she did post a TikTok in August in which she accuses an unnamed ex of cheating, saying in a video, "When he said he would never talk to her again, yet I found text messages, Viagra, and a necklace hidden in a pair of his shoes..."

Lawrence and Chilli first sparked dating rumors in August after they were spotted together in Hawaii, but the TLC member's rep told E! News at the time that they were just friends. "They've been touring all summer and are heading to Australia soon," Chilli's rep said at the time of TLC. "Matthew and Chilli are friends and were taking a moment to get some sun after the show. They weren't by themselves there was a group with them."