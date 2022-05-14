Marc Anthony Announces Engagement to Miss Universe Alum After Canceling Recent Concert Due to Injury

✖

Marc Anthony has announced that he is engaged to 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira, who placed first runner-up at Miss Universe 2021, and is set to marry the 53-year-old singer. Ferreira announced the news with an Instagram Story that included a photo of her and Anthony's hands. Ferreira's large engagement ring was displayed, along with Anthony's thick black line tattoo on his left ring finger.

Ferreira's jewelry consists of three stones, including an emerald-cut diamond and two smaller stones flanked by two smaller rocks. Mike Fried of The Diamond Pro estimates that the ring is worth half a million dollars and has at least 10 carats, Us Weekly reported.

On Thursday, the couple celebrated their engagement at the Sexy Fish Miami restaurant. They arrived around 9:30 p.m. with a group of friends and partied until 1 a.m., when they were spotted leaving the restaurant holding hands while smiling. The pair spent the day in Miami before the party with friends, dined and partied on a yacht, and toasted champagne, according to Ferreira's Instagram Stories. The party at Sexy Fish was reportedly thrown to celebrate the model's 23rd birthday on May 10.

(Photo: Screenshot from nadiatferreira@Instagram)

"They dined on a lavish dinner of sushi, oysters and caviar and appeared to be in an extremely celebratory mood, hugging and kissing throughout the night at an opulent table surrounded by friends," a source told People. "But the surprise came at the end of the dinner, when Nadia, wearing a skin-tight white dress, posted a picture on her IG showcasing a stunning diamond engagement ring with the caption 'Engagement Partyyy' with a ring emoji," the source said.

The news comes after Anthony was forced to cancel one of his concerts during his Pa' Alla Voy tour on May 4 due to an injury. Anthony posted to Instagram hours before the concert to share a video of him and Ferreira dancing to Dominican musician Juan Luis Guerra in their car.

Anthony and Ferreira generated romance rumors following an outing in Mexico City earlier this year. On March 19, they posted a selfie taken on an airplane that confirmed their relationship. "Que Dios les multiplique todo lo que ustedes nos desean," the "You Sang To Me" singer added in the caption of the Instagram post, which roughly translates to, "May God multiply all that you wish us."

Anthony was previously married three times before his relationship with Ferreira. In 2000, he wed former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres, and they welcomed two sons, Cristian and Ryan, before divorcing in 2004. Anthony then began dating Jennifer Lopez that year, and the two married in 2004 before having twins, Max and Emme. The couple announced their separation in 2011, and they divorced in 2014. Despite their split, the former couple continues to co-parent amicably.

Anthony later married model Shannon De Lima in November 2014. The couple separated after two years, then announced their divorce in December 2016, and finalized their divorce in February 2017. He previously was linked to Madu Nicola, with whom he shared a kiss on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards before announcing his relationship with Ferreira. Before revealing his ties to Ferreira, he was most recently publicly linked to Madu Nicola, with whom he shared a kiss on the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet.