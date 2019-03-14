Marc Anthony: What to Know About His Marriage to Jennifer Lopez

Before Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were giving us the feels with their romantic March 2018 engagement, the superstar had a long and storied romance with fellow singer Marc Anthony.

After her engagement with Ben Affleck made the “I’m Real” singer one half of Hollywood’s “it” couple in 2002, Lopez was quick to move on with the “You Sang to Me” artist.

While both had already been married, Lopez to first husband Ojani Noa and Anthony to former Miss Universe Dayanara, the two formed a connection that would last nearly a decade before coming to an end, at least romantically.

Keep scrolling to see how the couple’s romance played out in the public eye:

Love at First Sight

Lopez and Anthony first met in 1998 while he was performing in the Broadway musical The Capeman, reportedly dating casually for a brief period of time before calling things off.

In 2004, however, news broke that they had tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Lopez’s home that summer following just six months of getting back together.

The two didn’t make a formal announcement, but were spotted with matching wedding rings by the paparazzi.

Working Together

In 2005, the two set the entertainment scene alight by performing together on stage at the Grammy Awards, just the beginning of their professional collaborations.

That same year, the two both appeared in the film El Cantante, touring together later afterwards in a wildly successful tour.

…and twins make four

In 2008, after a much-watched pregnancy, Anthony and Lopez welcomed twins Max and Emme on Feb. 22.

Lopez told Harper’s Bazaar shortly before giving birth she intended to take a break from performing to mother the twins.

“Once I did the tour,” she said, “I really just wanted to shut it down, and since then I’ve had to do three things, including a video. It may not sound like a lot, but you know, as this point, any woman can sympathize. It is a lot. I was ready just to sit.”

Separation

Just three years later in 2011, Anthony and Lopez announced they were separating.

Weeks prior, Lopez’s public appearance at the BAFTA Brits to Watch party was scrutinized by fans after she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring.

In 2012, Anthony would file for divorce, and Lopez began dating dancer Casper Smart in late 2011.

Finalizing Divorce

In 2014, the couple finalized their divorce after more than two years, agreeing that Lopez would have primary custody of their twins.

In November of 2014, Anthony made it clear he was also moving on, marrying model Shannon de Lima.

The Kiss

In 2016, Lopez and Smart called off their relationship amid cheating rumors, which were bolstered by the announcement in October that Lopez and Anthony were reuniting for a Spanish-language album.

Performing together on stage for the first time since their divorce at a fundraiser for Hilary Clinton, the two fanned the flames of the rumors they were back together, kissing later that month during a performance at the Latin Grammys.

Almost immediately after the performance, Anthony and de Lima announced they were splitting.

Friendly Exes

Despite the convenient timing, the former couple denied things were back on.

Lopez explained at the time in a Live With Kelly interview, “I think we’re really good the way we are. Honestly, we’re always gonna be great friends. I’m always gonna be there for him, he’s always gonna be there for me.”

Parenting Together

The two continue to team up for work, with Anthony appearing on screen together in the music video for Lopez’s Spanish-language single, “Nu Tú Ni Yo.”

Lopez and Anthony also see one another regularly to support their children, often with Lopez’s now-fiancé Rodriguez in tow for family events.



In a recent interview on Today, Lopez said her relationship with Anthony helped her to realize her worth as an artist

“You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer,” she recalled him telling her. “And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur / Contributor, Getty