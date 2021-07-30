'Mama June' Shannon Shares Positive Message Alongside New Hairstyle Reveal

✖

Mama June updated her look with a long hair makeover on Thursday, updating her followers with a flick and a positive message about looking toward the good in all of the mess. The Mama June: Road to Redemption star showed off some long blonde locks on her Instagram story with Bryan Martin’s song “Beauty in the Struggle" playing in the background. “Through it all I try to keep a smile on my face,” she wrote on the post, per Intouch Weekly.

The new hair-do is a slight change from her shorter blonde look, which she flaunted in a post in September after a quick trip and chop at her Beverly Hills Salon. She visited her stylist Pamela Brogardi. The new hair comes as the family also added a new member, June's grandson, Bentley Jameson Efird, on July 21. Leading up to the birth, June and all four of her daughters came together in person for the first time in six years at daughter Lauryn's “Pumpkin” baby shower. June, Lauryn, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson were all seen posing together for family photos.

The famous youngest daughter Alana has been staying with older sister Lauryn while Mama June has been recovering from her addiction issues and dealing with her ongoing possession case. June and her then-boyfriend Geno Doak were both arrested and charged with felony drug possession and misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. June avoided jail time given that she participates in the trial diversion program in Macon County, Alabama, where should she complete the list of items demanded by the court, she could have her charges dismissed.

The From Not to Hot star spoke with InTouch in March, prior to Lauryn's baby announcement, sharing some praise for her daughter for taking in her younger sister while June was away completing a stint in rehab.[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” the mom of four revealed to InTouch. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.” She continued: “I’ve been seeing [Alana and Lauryn] on social media and stuff like that so, you know, I’ve been keeping up. Mom never stops with an addiction or no addiction.”