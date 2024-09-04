'NCIS' Star Emily Wickersham Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Emily Wickersham will soon be a mother of two. The NCIS star shared a series of photos on Instagram, showing off her baby bump and revealing she's waving down a "Taxi for (number) two." She welcomed a baby boy in 2021 with partner James Badge Dale. From the looks of her current bump, it seems like Wickersham is pretty far along, meaning that Baby Dale could be here before the end of the year. She hasn't revealed any due date as of yet, though.

The actress, who portrayed Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop on NCIS from Seasons 11-18, occasionally posts photos of her son on Instagram. Most recently, she shared a photo of him riding a little bike while she was riding a skateboard beside the caption "childhood simple magic coming full circle." More childhood magic will be coming for Wickersham with her newest little bundle of joy, and it's certainly exciting.

Wickersham was previously married to musician Blake Hanley, divorcing in 2018 after eight years together. It's unknown how long she and Dale have been together, but Hello! reports they both went public with their relationship in June 2021 when Wickersham posted a selfie of the two of them at a bar. While the caption promised they were "friendly," there was something a lot more going on.

With Emily Wickersham expecting, this might put her long-awaited and long-hoped return to NCIS on the back burner. In 2023, it was speculated she could be plotting a comeback as Ellie Bishop after she dyed her hair back to blonde. Unfortunately, that has yet to happen, but if Tony and Ziva can get their own spinoff, you never know what could happen. For now, Wickersham may just be wanting to focus on her family.

Wickersham hasn't shared any more details on her newest little one, including gender and due date. But, she seems to be as happy as ever, which really is all that matters.