'NCIS': Emily Wickersham Goes Back to Blonde as Fans Hope for Bishop's Return

Emily Wickersham has officially gone back to blonde. The former NCIS star debuted her new look on Instagram, revealing that after being a brunette for what seemed like forever, she has finally returned to her golden locks. She even captioned that she was "back to blonde programming," and now it's making fans want Ellie Bishop back on the force.

The actress portrayed the NSA analyst-turned-NCIS agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop beginning in Season 11 as a replacement for Cote de Pablo's Ziva David. While it took some time to fit in with the guys, she quickly became a member of Gibbs' team and really felt like she was part of it, as well. Wickersham departed in the Season 18 finale after Bishop admitted she leaked some NSA files, but she was getting ready for an undercover op. on behalf of Odette, Ziva's confidante.

Now with Wickersham's transformation, could this possibly mean that Bishop's return might be coming in the future? Many fans in the comments of the post have been expressing their desire for her to return, mentioning how much they miss Ellie. Of course, just because she is back to blonde, it doesn't necessarily mean she's looking to get back to work, especially since it's unlikely that anything pertaining to Season 21 of NCIS has been discussed due to the writers' strike, but you never know what could happen.

Emily Wickersham's possible return comes on the heels of her former co-star Michael Weatherly being rumored to return. The actor has been teasing for a while now, especially since Bull ended, that he's interested in bringing Tony DiNozzo back into the fold, however, that may be. But between negotiations with producers and comments about Mark Harmon, it may be difficult. As of now, neither Weatherly nor Wickersham are set to return to NCIS, but that very well could change, and possibly even once the series finally gets back to work on the upcoming season.

While NCIS is currently slated to return later this year as part of CBS' fall schedule, it's likely that will change due to the strike, so fans could be waiting a little longer to be reunited with the NCIS DC team and see who may or may not be returning as well, aside from the main cast. All 20 seasons are streaming on Paramount+, which will surely keep people occupied for quite a long time.