Lupita Nyong'o Reveals Breakup From Selema Masekela in Cryptic Message

Lupita Nyong'o and her boyfriend Selema Masekela have split. The Oscar-winning actress announced her breakup in a lengthy note on Instagram Thursday, saying that their love was "suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception." Nyong'o, 40, started off by acknowledging that "there are much more important things going on in the world right now, and my thoughts are with those who are deeply suffering," but said it was "necessary" for her to "share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust."

"I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception," she continued, writing that while she was tempted to "run into the shadows and hide" amid her devastation, "I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass."

The Us actress continued that sharing the breakup news was not only her trying to "keep it [100]," but also to help anyone going through something similar "who is poised to try and escape from the pain and miss out on the wisdom that comes from it. #Breakup." She concluded her message without referencing Masekela by name, writing simply, "Let's face our pain so we don't spread it." Masekela, who is a TV host and sports commentator, has yet to comment publicly on the end of his relationship.

Nyong'o and Masekela first took their relationship to the public in December 2022, with the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actress posting on Instagram a video of Masekela dancing in different environments alongside two photos of them as a couple. "And THEN... the Universe saw it fit to bring this Sunshine Human into my orbit, and this day marks his introduction to life," Nyong'o wrote on the post, which was set to Yung Wylin's "Good Energy." She continued, "Every day is full of #goodenergy and reasons to dance with @selema as my favorite playmate. Happy Birthday, mi amor!" In the comment section of her post, Masekela responded sweetly, "sneaky, mi amor. luckiest man alive. my heart is smiling wide."