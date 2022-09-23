'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Tells Why She and Kyle Broke Up

There are no remaining couples from Season 2 of Netflix's Love Is Blind. Both couples – Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely – and Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl – filed for divorce ahead of the After the Altar special. The three-part special gave updates on the surviving couples (at the time) and the former couples who connected in the pods. One surprising and exciting update for fans was the budding romance between Deepti and Kyle Vempati and Kule Abrams. The two became engaged to other cast members on the show, but when both relationships failed, they found comfort in one another. During the special, the two expressed fears of taking their friendship to the next level. They eventually opted to date, but have since split. For the first time, Vempati is speaking publicly in interview form about the breakup.

Regarding their split, Vempati told Entertainment Tonight that they simply grew apart. "We just realized that we are walking different paths, and we want different things out of life and to allow ourselves to grow and to become better people, we just knew we had to take that road alone," she explained. Luckily, there are no hard feelings between them, with Vempati adding: "Our experience was great, but we just realized that we're better as friends."

Unfortunately, their once-strong bond is no longer intact. "We have a different type of friendship now and obviously it's hard to go back to the same type of friendship you had before when you cross that line," she admitted. "We're cordial, but we're doing our own thing."

Dating is the last thing on her mind. She says she is focusing on herself and her goals.

The reality star is currently promoting her memoir I Choose Myself. In an Instagram post, Vempati said she's finally ready to tell her story. "I've said this before: vulnerability connects us. I'm choosing to share moments of my entire life, both dark and light," she captioned a post in part of the book cover, which is available on Amazon for purchase. "I hope that by sharing my story, it resonates with at least one person out there to learn from my journey. I also hope that it inspires you to see that change is possible. Growth is possible. Choosing yourself is possible."