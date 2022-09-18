'Love is Blind': Viewer Reactions on 'After the Altar' Special

The catch-up special for Season 2 of Love Is Blind is finally available for viewers to stream on Netflix. Ahead of the debut, it was already reported that both couples from the season were getting a divorce. But the three-part special gives more insight into why, at least for Iyanna and Jarrette. Noticeably missing from the special is controversial cast member Shake, but the show still goes on. Fans are giving their takes on each storyline and cast member across social media, and they aren't holding back.

Plans change Me after seeing Danielle say her and Nick planned trips a year in advance knowing they’d be married when they just recently announced their divorce #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/t9ElFAPw8v — Steph R. 🌻 (@stephdizzle11) September 16, 2022 Danielle speaks about planning a life with Nick, which includes trips one and two years down the line. Considering they are now divorcing, many wonder if they can get refunds on their vacations. prevnext

A good man, but not the man for me Iyanna said “I love you as a person but I don’t see the value of having you as a partner” #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar pic.twitter.com/ZJpqlDIFvP — POOH (@rajel814) September 16, 2022 Iyanna struggles with whether or not her marriage with Jarrette will work due to their differences in personalities. He's an extrovert who likes to stay out until 7am most nights drinking with friends. She doesn't mind going out, but believes it's an appropriate time for married man to be home. Jarrette admits he can do better, but Iyanna is frustrated and has already left their marital home. In one secen, she dishes out the ultimate line to Natalie about how she truly feels about Jarrette. prevnext

Run away love Why do I get the feeling Shaina was scared Natalie was gonna pull out receipts & that’s why she was in a rush to leave LMAO #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar — lee 🧚🏾 (@LeelaBaee) September 16, 2022 In one scene highlighting Natalie's 30th birthday celebration, Shaina and her new fiance leave the party early after Danielle tells them both that Natalie told the group she found flirty texts between Shaina and Shayne. Shaina denies such, saying she was dating her now-fiance at the time. Viewers believe Shaina left the party to avoid Natalie confronting her and spilling the tea to her new man. prevnext

An unexpected villain Sal is trash. Toxic trash. He only brought his trash gf to this get together because he wanted to make Mallory jealous! But he’s only ending up making Mallory look like a class act! 🤷🏻‍♀️ #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar #LoveIsBlind — CatMiss Evergreen (@graffitteee) September 16, 2022 Sal was viewed as a victim after the finale, but this time around, fans have turned against him. He was initially a fan favorite after it appeared Mallory dragged him along all season long. Though she said yes, he said no and reneged on his promise to continue dating after the cameras went away. He brought his girlfriend to the retreat in the After the Altar special. Both confronted Mallory in a way that made viewers uncomfortable. And he asked for his sisters' blessing to propose to his new love. prevnext

The delusions "I never liked Shayne. I never wanted Shayne"

Is she insane??????? How can you lie like that💀💀#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindAftertheAltar pic.twitter.com/GuSRG5PQnA — your boyfriend's best friend (@Nasibu12fkcn3) September 16, 2022 Fans lit Shaina up on social media for her constant interest of Shayne, despite him proposing to another woman and him moving forward with Natalie. She even confronted him during a cast meet-up at a bonfire and called their relationship "fake" and said Shayne and Natalie didn't have any real compatibility. But Shaina says she is misunderstood. Fans, however, weren't buying it. prevnext