'Law & Order' Star Celebrates Engagement to Boyfriend

Odelya Halevi is tying the knot! The Law & Order actress took to Instagram to tell her followers that she and her beau, real estate advisor Aaron Mazor, were "no longer dating." It's for a good reason, though. With some sweet photos and a video, Halevi happily showed off her engagement ring. They seemed to be celebrating while on a trip together and were having the time of their lives while on a boat.

It's unknown when the two started dating, but Halevi has been occasionally posting photos with her now-fiance since at least June 2022. Whether at an event or just on vacation, they looked just as in love as ever. Now Halevi has her forever and many more sweet moments and chapters to look forward to. Even just from the looks of her Instagram, it's clear that they are adorable together and made for one another.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it's hard to know when Law & Order will get back to filming. Meaning that it's probably hard for the happy couple to settle on a date. However, that may be far from their minds, at least for now. They did just get engaged. They might want to enjoy the time for a little bit before getting into crazy wedding planning mode. Working schedules around a show that isn't even in production yet for the season can be difficult. It's just another added layer of stress.

Odelya Halevi portrays Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun on the Law & Order revival. She also appeared in Black Adam, Good Trouble, and Good Girls Revolt, among a few others. For now, Law & Order is the only project that she is working on. So, hopefully, it won't be too difficult for her and Aaron Mazor to work out a date. The couple seem like they would be happy with anything. Whenever and wherever the big day happens, it will be well worth it.

Halevi and Mazor's engagement is pretty great news, considering the insane amount of celebrity couples that have been breaking up and divorcing lately. Their engagement actually comes on the heels of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise divorce, and it sounds messy. There are still plenty of celebrity couples staying strong and getting engaged and married. So Halevi and Mazor might be able to bring some good luck to others. Congratulations to the happy couple!