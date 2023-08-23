MTV Reality Show Couple Breaks Up

Siesta Key stars Juliette Porter and Clark Drum have gone their separate ways. Porter confirmed on her Instagram Story Monday that she and her former boyfriend of more than a year broke up several months ago, with the MTV star telling her fans that she is "grateful" for their relationship, which she said she "learned" from.

"We broke up two months ago. Not everyone is meant to be in your life forever and I'm learning to understand that. I learned more from that relationship than all of my other ones I think and I'm grateful for that," Porter shared, according to TheMessenger. "I'm also grateful that I found out he wasn't my person a year and a half in rather than 5 years!! It is what it is."

Porter and Drum were linked since October 2021, and their relationship played out on Season 5 of the hit MTV reality TV series. However, Drum, a realtor in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, chose not to film, a decision that initially caused some viewers to question the strength of their relationship and even sparked some speculation they had split. The series ultimately still managed to chronicle their relationship through Porter.

Now single, Porter isn't necessarily ready to go back to any of her exes. When one fan asked whether she would get back with her ex Sam Logan, who featured on Season 4 of Siesta Key, the JMP The Label designer said, "Heavens no. I also don't really believe in soulmates."

During the chat with fans, Porter also opened up about the future of Siesta Key. The popular reality series debuted in 2017 and follows young adults on Siesta Key as they confront issues of love, heartbreak, class and looming adulthood. At this time, the series has not been picked up for another season, and Porter said she believes that the show is "completely over" for now.

"They were talking about doing another season," she said. "I kind of turned it down cause I didn't like where it was going and life has just been different than it used to be. I just can't see myself screaming at people anymore, although I want to sometimes."

While it seems that Porter is ready to step away from the show, she did share that MTV considered moving the show to Paris. She said her "producers scouted a ton of people to film the show there with me. It was going to be just me, it was going to be a spinoff. They contacted everyone in my family, they had Zoom meetings, all of this stuff. We had like, almost a whole cast of people. Amanda [Marie Miller] was going to come, And then, you know, budget." MTV has not addressed Porter's comments at this time.