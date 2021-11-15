Astroworld Death Toll in Double Digits After 9-Year-Old Becomes 10th Victim

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old boy who was injured during the Astroworld music festival on Nov. 5 in Houston, has succumbed to his injuries, the attorney representing his family said Sunday. He was the 10th victim of a deadly crowd surge that also led to over 300 people being injured, including 25 hospitalized. Ezra was placed in a medically-induced coma last week and faced severe brain, liver, and kidney trauma. Blount’s family is suing the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott, and organizers for negligence.

“The Blount family tonight is grieving the ultimate, incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” the Blount family attorneys said in a statement to CBS News. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Ezra attended the concert with his father, Treston. Last week, Ezra’s father told reporters that his son was a fan of Scott’s music. They stayed in the back of the crowd because Treston knew that festivals could get chaotic. He had his son on his shoulders during the performance, but once the scene became chaotic, Treston fainted and was trampled. His son was already taken to the hospital when Treston regained consciousness. When he got there, he learned Ezra’s injuries were serious.

When he saw his son for the first time after the concert, Treston “could tell that he was damaged,” he said. “I’m not ready to lose my boy at all. We still got a bunch of living to do…That’s my boy.”

Although Scott has apologized and vowed to pay for funeral expenses for the victims, he and his festival partners are already facing multiple lawsuits. In their complaint, Ezra’s family accused Scott and organizers of “grossly negligent conduct” that contributed to Ezra’s injuries. Ezra was “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” the complaint reads. “To his young, growing body, these injuries will have life-long effects, impairing his quality of life and ability to grow and thrive as he would have had he not been subjected to this incident.”

“I am saddened to learn of Ezra’s death this evening,” Houston mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted on Sunday. “Our city tonight prays for his mom, dad, grandparents, other family members and classmates at this time. They will need all of our support in the months and years to come. May God give them strength. RIP Ezra.”

Eight of the 10 victims were pronounced dead the night of the concert. The 10th victim, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, was pronounced dead on Nov. 10. The other victims areJacob Jurinek, 21; John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Franco Patiño, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Rudy Peña, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; and Danish Baig, 27.