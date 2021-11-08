Travis Scott Covering Funeral Costs for Astroworld Victims

In light of the tragic events that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival on Friday night, the rapper has vowed to cover the funeral costs for all of the victims. According to TMZ, Scott will not only be covering the funeral costs for the victims, but he will also be partnering with BetterHelp to provide mental services to anyone who attended the Astroworld festival. Eight people died during the event and dozens more were left hospitalized.

The publication reported that Scott has vowed to fully cover any of the funeral expenses for the eight individuals who passed away after attending his Houston concert. They further reported that Scott will personally be covering these expenses. In addition to covering the funeral costs, Scott is also partnering with BetterHelp so that anyone affected by Friday’s events can get the help that they need.

Thanks to this partnership, BetterHelp will be offering its resources for free to anyone who was at the concert. They will be entitled to one-on-one virtual therapy sessions with trained professionals. If they are in need of in-person help, BetterHelp is teaming up with the National Alliance of Mental Illness to provide additional assistance. All of those who did attend the Astroworld festival will also be entitled to a full refund.

These tragic events took place at Scott’s concert on Friday night. A scary scene soon broke out at the event, which was organized by Scott and Live Nation, when crowds began to surge, leading to trampling and other injuries. Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said about the incident, per KHOU, “This is a tragic night. We know that we had we had 8…at least 8 confirmed fatalities tonight. The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage…and it started causing some injuries…people began to fall out and become unconscious.”

Scott, who has come under fire for not stopping the concert amid the chaos, did release a statement. He wrote on social media on Saturday, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”