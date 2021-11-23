Astroworld Security Is Latest to Sue Travis Scott, Live Nation After Claim They Handled a Dead Body

The nightmare aftermath of the Astroworld festival and the tragedy that unfolded continues for Travis Scott and the event’s organizers. Aside from gory details coming out via lawsuits and a $2 billion case mounting, the latest sees the show’s security guards cry foul.

To this point, over 30 lawsuits have hit dockets after the disastrous show. The event staff is joining the fray, and a pair of security guards are saying they’re scarred by the event and what they had to undertake amid the chaos.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to TMZ, Samuel and Jackson Bush claim to have been hired by AJ Melino and Associates to provide security at the event. In the suit, both claim “mental and physical” distress and injuries. In Jackson’s case, he claims he witnessed staff performing CPR on the corpses of victims, pulling a person from the crowd himself who later died.

The pair’s lawsuit seeks $1 million in damages from Scott, Live Nation, AJ Melino, Cactus Jack Records and many others. It is a large sum, but minor compared to the $2 billion suit filed on behalf of 280 Astroworld attendees and a prior $750 million for other fans involved in the tragedy.

Scott has spoken out many times on the incident at this point, putting out two statements via social media in the wake of the tragedy and offering refunds to everyone while paying funeral costs for victims. “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support,” Scott’s initial statement read on Instagram.

Still, the optics from the night of the deadly show and the events directly after are sticking to the rapper and others connected to the festival. Reports also indicated that Scott and fellow rapper Drake went to Dave & Buster’s for an afterparty despite nine people being declared dead at the concert hours before. Authorities are still investigating the incident, while the lawsuits will continue to pile up for the foreseeable future.