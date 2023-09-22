Kylie Jenner Accidentally Reveals How She Keeps Timothee Chalamet Close to Her Heart

Kylie Jenner seems to have accidentally revealed how she keeps Timothee Chalamet close to her heart when the pair are not together. E! News reports that the beauty mogul has been attending Milan's Fashion Week, and recently stepped out for the Prada show. As she headed to the big event with her phone in her hand, some keen observers noticed that she had a selfie with Chalamet set as her background image.

Previously, rumors had been swirling that the two were dating, and while they have not been "officially" confirmed, Chalemet and Jenner have been spotted together quite a bit. Over the past few weeks, they have been spotted getting close at several big events, including the Sept. 4 stop of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour, in Los Angeles. Later, the pair were spotted attending a private New York Fashion Week event, and then just days later they attended the U.S. Open together and were photographed sitting close and being quite cozy.

Jenner's romance with Chalamet comes several months after it was confirmed that she split with rapper Travis Scott. The pair had been together off-and-on for five years, and they share two children together: daughter Stormi Webster, 5, and son Aire Webster, 19 months. While the mother-of-two does her best to keep her love life private, she has been open about her motherhood experiences in the hopes to encourage other moms who struggle with postpartum depression.

"I have experienced it. Twice. The first time was very difficult, the second was more manageable. I would tell those women not to over-think things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest. Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful," she said in an interview with Vanity Fair Italy earlier this year. "I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same. That's not true: the hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you. My advice is to live through that transition, without fear of the aftermath. The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well."

Going on to speak about the more captivating parts of parenthood, Jenner said "finding myself in the hospital alone with a new and unknown creature in my arms" was one of the most exciting things about becoming a mother. "It's such a unique and special situation and it's all about building with these little beings that you're learning about," she continued. "There is another magical moment, though: when you bring your children home. It is perhaps the most beautiful moment."