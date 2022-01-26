Kristen Bell Gives Weird Update on Husband Dax Shepard’s Big Toenail

Kristen Bell loves Dax Shepard with or without his toenails. The Good Place star shared an odd update on her husband’s feet during a Tuesday appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, revealing the Armchair Expert host decided to take matters into his own hands when it came to a large dead toenail he’d been suffering from for years.

“He likes to do it himself. He’s a really DIY-er when it comes to medical stuff,” Bell, 41, admitted of Shepard, 47. She continued that just the other day, she walked into the bathroom to find her husband attempting to use a Dremel power tool to remove the offending toenail. “He has a real, industrial Dremel that you use for outside yard work, and I said, ‘Hi, bud, can I at least switch this Dremel for my nail Dremel?’” she recalled.

Bell said with a laugh that at least Shepard was open to her suggestion, responding, “‘Oh yeah, this will work so much better for the sides!’” The Veronica Mars star did confirm Shepard’s ministrations worked, and that he no longer has that toenail, but she doesn’t mind. Kimmel joked, “You know you’re headed for life with a crazy old man, right?” to which Bell replied, “But he’s so fun and he’s so wonderful, Jimmy, I don’t care. I don’t need toe… who needs toenails in a partner? When you’re on a dating app, it’s not like you’re like, ‘Must have toenails!’ Who cares?”

Bell and Shepard have never shied away from being honest with their fans about what goes on in their household, with the Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window star revealing in October that her husband once nursed from her to help her with a clogged breast duct. During a Momsplaining segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Bell recalled suffering from mastitis after giving birth to one of her two kids.

“I said to my husband, ‘I just need you to suck this out,’” Bell said of Shepard. “We could talk about it. We could be weird about it or you could just go ahead and nurse.” The Ranch actor “was pulling out and spitting into this cup,” Bell recalled, adding of his willingness to go above and beyond, “I’ve never been more in love.”