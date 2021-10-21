Kristen Bell Reveals Dax Shepard Nursed to Help Her With a Clogged Duct

Dax Shepard didn’t hesitate to help wife Kristen Bell when The Good Place actress was suffering from a clogged breast duct. The mother-of-two got candid while talking with actress Katie Lowes about mastitis during her Momsplaining segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, looking back on a conversation they had in 2018 about the painful infection of breast tissue stemming from a clogged milk duct.

“I said to my husband, ‘I just need you to suck this out,’” Bell said of Shepard in the old footage. “We could talk about it. We could be weird about it or you could just go ahead and nurse.” The Ranch actor “was pulling out and spitting into this cup,” Bell recalled. “I’ve never been more in love.”

Lowes, who shares 3-year-old son Albee and 11-month-old daughter Vera with husband Adam Shapiro, said her husband had never had to “nurse out a clog,” but said he would “numerous times” if it was necessary. Lowes also opened up about her experience with postpartum depression, alerting moms of all kinds to be on the lookout.

“I should have been on high alert that if you’ve had it before, it can be worse with the second,” Lowes shared. “Postpartum depression with my daughter, I got brought to my knees. Horrible, very, very scary, textbook — suicidal thoughts, terrible thoughts about my children.” Remembering suffering panic attacks every time her daughter would cry to be fed, Lowes explained that her second child brought her to a very dark place.

“Then I woke up and I started to have some really negative thoughts about my son, my toddler because he’s a toddler and he’s difficult. ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t want to be here anymore,’” she shared. It was these thoughts that prompted the actress to go on medication. “Started my medication journey so I have to say, thank god for science, friends, support systems, my doctors, everything, because everything everyone said was true, which was once you get on it and stabilize, you will feel like myself,” she shared.