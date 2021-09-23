Kristen Bell Says Her and Dax Shepard’s Daughters Leave Threatening Notes Around the House

Kristen Bell had some interesting things to say about what her and Dax Shepard’s daughters do while they are at home. While appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show Thursday, the 41-year-old actress revealed that Lincoln 8 and Delta, 6, leave her some serious notes around the house.

“Sometimes it’ll be an ‘I love you,’ but most times, it’s about what stuff is hers and what not to touch,” Bell says of her youngest daughter, Delta, as transcribed by Entertainment Tonight. Bell went on to share a not Delta wrote, which was a little intense. “Don’t disturb, Delta is starving to death. Only Mom can come in,” it read. “This was over an ice cream trip that I was like, ‘No, it’s 7 o’clock the evening, we’re not going to get ice cream right now.’ And then she decides, she was like, ‘Well, I’m just going to starve myself to death,’” Bell stated. “I think Dad had said, ‘No, we’re not going to ice cream,’ which is why I was allowed in.”

Bell went on to talk about Delta’s “candy stash” as she keeps candy in different places all over the house. And while Delta can get intense about her candy, Bell said that both daughters leave notes around their home. “There’s a lot of notes in the fridge from my kids about what I can and cannot touch,” she stated, before adding, “I’m raising very strong women.”

Bell was on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her new movie Queenpins which was released on September 10. She also hosts an NBC game show with Shepard called Family Game Fight!. In August, both Bell and Shepard received a lot of attention for their comments on bathing. The couple said they don’t regularly bathe their two children regularly.

It’s not so much of a joke that I wait for the stink,” Bell said during an interview with Daily Blast Live. “That tells you when they need to bathe.” Shepard supported Bell’s comments by adding: “We had said, we did bathe them religiously for the first few years when the bedtime routine was so vital. Once that wasn’t required to get them to go to sleep, yeah, we took our foot off the gas.”