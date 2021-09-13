Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Red Carpet Debut at 2021 VMAs

Lovebirds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their red carpet debut at Sunday night’s 2021 VMAs and they brought their signature brand of style and PDA. Kardashian wore an off-the-shoulder leather mini dress that featured a lace-up front and some strappy sandals. Barker coordinated with an edgy black tux featuring studded knees and no shirt underneath. In typical Kravis fashion, the couple made sure to make out for the cameras.

This fab debut comes on the heels of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the blink182 drummer’s whirlwind European trip. Barker shared a photo of the loved-up duo making out in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris alongside the caption “Forever isn’t long enough.” Kardashian is also sharing the love, posting photos of the couple making out on a boat in Italy with the caption “That’s Amore.” She also shared a photo of the couple looking chic in Venice with a simple black heart emoji caption. This couple has made a habit of documenting every phase of their love, and their latest thirst traps did not disappoint.

While the romance-loving couple has been playing it coy as to whether they were ready to take the next step in their relationship, with many speculating that an engagement was on the horizon or had already taken place. “Kourtney and Travis have talked about marriage,” a source told E! News in July. “It was an instant connection and bond ever since they became romantically involved. They are in it for the long haul.”

Kardashian and Barker have been together since January, making their relationship Instagram official in February. The couple has long been friends, but took their relationship romantic at the beginning of the year, moving quickly into rumors of an upcoming engagement. The two have certainly not shied away from PDA, with Barker even letting Kardashian tattoo “I love you” on his arm. The reality personality shared the shot to her Instagram in May with the caption, “I tattoo.” In April, Barker made his relationship with Kardashian even more permanent, tattooing her last name over his heart.