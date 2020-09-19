Kim Kardashian Reportedly 'Deeply Disappointed and Sad' Over Kanye West's Alleged 'Downward Spiral'

✖

Kim Kardashian feels that her husband, Kanye West is on a "downward spiral," according to a source close to her. The insider told Us Weekly that Kardashian "is deeply disappointed and sad because Kanye is struggling." She fears for her husband not only based on his public, social media antics, but for his private behavior as well.

West has been stirring the pot lately with unfiltered tweets, celebrity call-outs and other major online stunts, and fans fear that his mental health issues are playing a role in it all. The source claims that Kardashian has the same fears, and that some of these behavior patterns are familiar to her. "It's a vicious cycle that Kim has had success at interrupting successfully for months at a time," they said.

The insider reportedly went on to say that Kardashian "isn't surprised" that West has not been "abiding to terms of his care plan." They said that she believes the coronavirus pandemic is contributing to his recent episodes.

"Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn't healthy for Kanye," they claimed. So far, Kardashian's strategy has been to be "patient," and give to West "the space to be creative, hoping that would be a healthy outlet for him to express himself."

The insider noted that this growing rift between West and Kardashian is not related to their trials back in July, when West seemed to lash out at the Kardashian-Jenner family in a series of angry tweets. His more recent social media output has not bothered Kardashian so much as his real-life behavior.

"She doesn't care about the tweets, that's Kanye being Kanye," the insider put it. However, "the mood swings and the manic episodes are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with."

"Helping Kanye with his mental health struggles has been a journey and a lot on Kim," they said, and noted that she has not always been successful either. They said that the "best intentions often lead to negative outcomes." However, they left no doubt that Kardashian intends to do everything in her power to reconcile with her husband, as she is "committed to holding it together for their kids."

West's recent tweets include conspiracy theories and accusations about the music industry, and even the public disclosure of many of his own contracts. He also still harbors aspirations for the 2020 presidential election, and has made some controversial commentary on politics, religion and related issues. So far, Kardashian herself has maintained social media silence on it all.