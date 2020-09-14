Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash Over New Skims Shapewear's Maternity Collection

✖

Kim Kardashian is likely used to being on the defensive by this point. As a reality star, parent and outspoken media personality, Kardashian and her family members are always in the crosshairs online. The latest involves Kardashian's Skims Maternity shapewear line and the backlash in its orbit.

Many have been slamming the reality star's line for its "maternity solutionwear," leading Kardashian to clear up confusion and defend the line. As ET Canada points out, Kardashian made it clear that the line is "not to slim but to support."

"If you haven't been pregnant before you may not know the struggle of what it's like carrying all of this weight the way I did along with millions of strong women," Kardashian wrote. "The belly part doesn't slim your belly, it's actually sheer and a thinner layered material compared to the rest of the garment. It provides support to help with the uncomfortable weight being carried in your stomach which affects your lower back."

She described some other aspects of the line according to ET, including the leggings that act as a compression stocking to combat the swelling related to pregnancy. "It is also worn after you have given birth and provides the comfort and support that most women need after delivery especially if you are recovering from a cesarean," Kardashian added.

"We launched this category in response to the tens of thousands of pregnant women who wrote us requesting it and because it was something I personally needed when I was pregnant myself," she wrote, closing out the statement. "Based on the majority of positive feedback we have received so far from pregnant women around the world, I am incredibly proud to provide a solution that will provide comfort and support during the times that we all need it most, during pregnancy and after."

i’m sure everyone who was complaining has never been pregnant. i hate that they make you feel the need to explain yourself even though you haven’t done anything wrong :( — 𝐟𝐥𝐚́𝐯𝐢𝐚. (@everyhour) September 13, 2020

An interesting note is how the Skims Maternity line hasn't been released yet. The bulk of the criticism has come before regular women have had a chance to wear them. There is also a lot of support from pregnant women supporting Kardashian's shapewear line. As ET shows, Kardashian's tweets and her other social media posts feature plenty of positive words from folks who would use the outfits.

"[Not] everyone needs this but you're helping those who want the support and also those like me with disabilities so THANK YOU," one fan wrote on Kardashian's thread.